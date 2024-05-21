Seattle police searching for Phinney Ridge armed robbery suspects

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for three men who held a store clerk at gunpoint Sunday night in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

Three men wearing masks entered a store in the 5900 block of Phinney Avenue North shortly before 10:30 p.m.

One of the men pointed a handgun at the employee, telling him the lay on the ground.

The suspect with the gun was unable to open the register so he then ordered the employee to do it.

The suspects grabbed the cash and merchandise and ran away.

Police ask anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

