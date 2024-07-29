Seattle police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Update 9:07pm: David Newlun has been located!

SEATTLE - Seattle police are looking for 59-year-old David Newlun, who went missing Sunday evening.

Newlun suffers from Alzheimer’s and may not be able to return home on his own.

The Washington State Patrol issues an Endangered Missing Person Alert for Newlun on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.

Newlun was last seen just before 5 p.m. in the 1200 Block of East Howell Street in Seattle. He is 6′2″ with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, yellow vest and blue jeans.

If you see him you are asked to call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group