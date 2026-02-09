Seattle police searching for 38-year-old woman missing since Feb. 1

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 38-year-old woman has been missing from Seattle since Feb. 1, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced.

Wanda Rowan, 38, was last seen near 4th Avenue S. and S. Michigan Street at approximately 12 p.m. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

MISSING: Wanda, 38 y/o, lF, 5’7”, 130 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing green rain jacket, dark jeans and white shoes. Last seen near 4th Ave S and S Michigan St. If seen please call 911. #26-36264 pic.twitter.com/CsrMPQrmBr — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) February 7, 2026

According to the SPD, Rowan was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, dark jeans, and white shoes while walking in an unknown direction.

SPD is now asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. If you see her, the police ask that you call 911.

