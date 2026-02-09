Local

Seattle police searching for 38-year-old woman missing since Feb. 1

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
Seattle police searching for 38-year-old woman missing since Feb. 1 Wanda Rowan, 38, has been missing from Seattle since Feb. 1. (Photo courtesy of SPD) (Photo courtesy of SPD)
By MyNorthwest.com Staff

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 38-year-old woman has been missing from Seattle since Feb. 1, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced.

Wanda Rowan, 38, was last seen near 4th Avenue S. and S. Michigan Street at approximately 12 p.m. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the SPD, Rowan was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, dark jeans, and white shoes while walking in an unknown direction.

SPD is now asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. If you see her, the police ask that you call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read