Seattle police search for victims after binders of child porn are found in dumpster

SEATTLE, Wash. — One week after binders full of child porn were found in a Seattle dumpster, police say they’re looking to talk to potential victims.

On March 3, officers say someone called 911 after finding 14 binders inside a dumpster near a Queen Anne apartment complex.

The department says they found mail that linked them back to a 63-year-old man, whom they ended up arresting.

Officers say the man admitted he’d recently thrown them away near his apartment, and that he’d molested about 50 children in another state before 1983, but stopped.

Police say the man has lived in Queen Anne and worked in retail positions in the Puget Sound area for about 20 years.

The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit has set up a tip line email address for anyone who has information to share with detectives: SPD_ICACTipline@seattle.gov.





