Seattle police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in Ballard

Seattle police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in the Ballard area late Wednesday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of 15th Avenue Northwest just after 10:15 p.m. for reports of a man struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man lying in the roadway.

The Seattle Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of his body.

Investigators said the man had been crossing 15th Avenue Northwest outside of a marked crosswalk when a car traveling southbound hit him.

The vehicle — believed to be a silver sedan with front-end damage — left the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the crash is asked to call the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

