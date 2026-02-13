Seattle police search for 4 people seen at Sinking Ship parking garage shooting

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is asking for help identifying four people from the night a person was killed inside the Sinking Ship parking garage.

The shooting happened in the early morning of February 1 at 2nd Avenue and Yesler Way in Pioneer Square.

Detectives believe the group has vital information about what happened. Detectives are also asking the public for any cell phone video before, during, or after the time of the shooting.

Person 1:

Person 2 and 3:

Person 4:

If you know any of these individuals or have relevant video, please contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-223-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

If you happen to be one of the people in these photographs, detectives would like to speak with you. Please call the SPD Non-Emergency Line at 206-625-5011.

