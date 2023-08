Seattle police responded to a stabbing in Beacon Hill Monday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 5:43 a.m., officers responded to the report of a fatal stabbing in the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South in Beacon Hill.

According to police, a suspect was arrested.

Officers asked that people avoid the area as they investigated the scene.

This is a breaking news story.

