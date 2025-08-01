Seattle police release photos of suspect in funeral home arson, $10k reward offered

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives with the arson/bomb squad are continuing to investigate a series of intentionally set fire in south Seattle this week.

One of the larger fires was at Columbia Funeral Home and Crematory. Crews were called to the funeral home around 4 a.m. on July 30. on Rainier Ave. S.

It took two hours to put the fire out. The estimated damage is $300,000.

No one was injured.

On July 31, police released images of a person they believe set the fire.

The suspect appears to be a man wearing a blue mask, black vest, white t-shirt, dark pants, shoes, and socks. He is also wearing a gray backpack and carrying a white shopping bag.

It’s unclear if the arsons are connected.

Police are still investigating.

On July 26 a.m. SFD were called to a fire at a home under construction on 19th Ave. S. The estimated damage was $20,000.

After the funeral home fire, another one was reported about 40 minutes later. This time, it was at a home under construction on S Hanford Street. The estimated damage was $50,000.

The same day, a fence was set on fire in the same area of Hanford Street around 6:40 a.m.

The Arson Alarm Foundation (AAF) is offering an award for $10,000 award for information that leads to an arrest or conviction of those setting fires in the area.

If you have any information on any of the fires, or know who the suspect is in the funeral home arson, call AAF at 1-800-552-7766.

