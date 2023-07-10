Seattle police recover gun after Pioneer Square bar fight

A large bar fight in Pioneer Square led to police recovering a gun, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 1:34 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a fight with a man with a gun in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South.

When officers arrived, security at the bar described the man to the police, who soon found him in a parking lot as he attempted to escape.

According to witnesses, the man was refused entry into the bar because he was armed. Later, when a fight occurred inside the bar, the man attempted to push past security to get inside.

Witnesses said the man held the gun in a threatening manner at security as they quelled the fight.

There were no reported injuries.

Police recovered the gun from the man’s waistband. The gun had been reported stolen out of King County.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of harassment and possession of a stolen firearm. Additional charges are pending.

He was booked into the King County Jail.

