Seattle police: Man who ‘humped’ Trader Joe’s fridge threatened to kill shoppers, threw apples

Seattle police arrested a 33-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to kill people with a knife following a bizarre and disturbing incident inside a Capitol Hill Trader Joe’s, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

The incident began around 2:15 p.m. on August 5, when officers were called to the 1700 block of 16th Avenue East after receiving reports of a man using racial slurs and threatening security guards with a knife.

According to police, store security said the man had been caught in the act of “humping” a refrigerator and allegedly attempted to do the same to a customer.

When confronted by security, the suspect became agitated, kicked over a flower display, and began throwing apples.

Police said the man then pulled out a knife and threatened to kill everyone in the store.

Officers arrived quickly and arrested the man without further incident.

He was booked into King County Jail for felony harassment.

Police noted the suspect is a registered sex offender.

