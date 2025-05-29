Seattle police: Man stabbed to death during fight

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a stabbing that ended in the death of a man in downtown Seattle late Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to an assault at 5th and Pike. At the same time, Seattle Fire responded to that area for reports of a man with stab wounds in an alleyway.

Seattle Fire tried to save the man in the alleyway, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later learned that a fight had happened between two men, and one stabbed the other. The man who was stabbed ran away and collapsed in the alley.

Officers found a knife at the scene and took it in for evidence.

The man allegedly involved in the stabbing cooperated with police.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group