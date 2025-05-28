Seattle police: Man shot in the face, head while trying to stop car prowler

SEATTLE — A man is recovering at Harborview Medical Center after he was shot while trying to stop a person trying to break into his car.

Around 1 a.m., Seattle police responded to reports of a man shot on 1st Avenue in Sodo, near the Walker Street Starbucks. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face and head.

Crews treated him at the scene before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Police learned that the victim stopped a man trying to break into his car. During that confrontation, the suspect shot him.

The suspect and his accomplice, described as two men in their 20s-30s, drove off from the scene before police arrived.

Police are continuing their investigation.

If anyone has information on the incident, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group