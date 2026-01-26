Seattle Police looking for two suspects linked to fatal stabbing in U-District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stabbed a man to death in the U-District on June 22, 2025.

New video released by SPD shows two light skinned hispanic or black men stabbing a man identified as Fernando Castillo in an alley near Northeast 50th Street and 15th Avenue Northeast.

The stabbing happened at around 4 a.m. and Castillo was able to escape the attackers and walk a block away before collapsing.

SPD says he laid for over 30 minutes, yelling for help before emergency responders arrived.

Crews treated him at the scene but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Seattle Police says the first suspect was wearing a black puffer jacket, gray torn jeans and gray shoes while the second suspect was walking with a bike wearing a black puffer jacket with a possible tear on the left shoulder, dark cargo pants and black gloves with skeleton bones on them.

SPD asks anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

