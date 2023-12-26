Seattle police investigate fatal shooting at University District apartment

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after someone was shot and killed in Seattle’s University District.

Police arrived at the Arbor Court Apartments in the 4700 block of 15 Avenue Northeast around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say that they found a dead man inside the apartment lobby.

There was only one victim.

Seattle Police tell KIRO 7 that a man was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 4700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 26, 2023

