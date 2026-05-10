Free shuttle service throughout Seattle launching ahead of World Cup

SEATTLE — With downtown Seattle expected to be packed during the World Cup, King County Metro is launching a free shuttle service to help visitors and residents get around.

The waterfront shuttle, sponsored by the Seattle FIFA World Cup, will start May 21 and run through Labor Day, according to a news release from King County.

The service will connect major destinations across the city, including Seattle Center, Pike Place Market, Pioneer Square, Seattle Stadium, the Chinatown-International District, the waterfront, and the Seattle Ferry Terminal.

“We’re getting ready to welcome the world to Seattle, and we want people to be able to move through the city easily and comfortably,” Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson stated. “We want transit to be convenient, dependable, and irresistibly good. This shuttle connects some of our most important neighborhoods and public spaces, and it’s part of a broader effort to make transit in Seattle the first choice for getting around.”

Free Match Day shuttles to run during Seattle’s World Cup matches

In addition to the waterfront route, King County Metro will operate free Match Day shuttles during Seattle’s six World Cup matches.

The shuttles will help fans and visitors get to games and events more easily. Match Day service will connect riders to fan celebrations at the Seattle Center, Pacific Place, and Victory Hall. Additional stops include Pioneer Square, Pike Place Market, the Third Avenue transit corridor, and the Seattle Ferry Terminal.

“The Metro Shuttle is about making the waterfront feel truly open and accessible to everyone,” Joy Shigaki, President and CEO of Friends of Waterfront Park, stated. “The easier it is to get here, the more this park becomes part of people’s everyday lives—and a place where the city comes together, especially as we prepare to welcome the world to Seattle.”

For more information, visit King County Metro’s website.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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