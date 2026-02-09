Seattle Police expecting nearly 1 million people for Super Bowl victory parade

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they are preparing for around 1 million people to descend on downtown Seattle for the Seahawks’ Super Bowl championship parade on Wednesday.

SPD is advising fans to plan ahead and take public transit as driving and parking are expected to be extremely difficult.

You can plan your trip on King County Transit at the link here.

The parade route along 4th Avenue will be closed starting at 6 a.m. and officers in bright yellow vests will be there to offer assistance along the route.

Officials are also warning that you may not have cell signal with so many users in a concentrated area, calls and texts may not go through.

For more information about planning ahead for the parade, visit spdblotter.seattle.gov.

