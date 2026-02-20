Seattle police arrest felon armed with knife and machete

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested a 42-year-old man after he cut through the wires on a telephone pole in the Chinatown-International District.

The man was found with a knife and a machete on him, police say.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), patrol officers first responded to reports of an “erratic, stumbling man cutting a phone cable on a utility pole with a machete” near the Yesler Way overpass over I-5 at around 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

SPD says the suspect refused to drop the weapon when they approached, so officers used a taser to take him into custody for unlawful use of weapons.

Police say the suspect also had a $30,000 felony warrant for burglary, and he was booked into the King County Jail.

©2026 Cox Media Group