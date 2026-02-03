Seattle Police arrest 18-year-old man for drive-by shooting

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting, Seattle Police said.

According to a post on the Seattle Police Blotter, it happened in South Seattle on Sunday evening.

Shooting suspect flees before pulling over, surrendering

Officers received reports of a shooting near the 3000 block of S. Brighton Street.

“A police sergeant quickly found the suspect vehicle, and it eluded officers at a high rate of speed,” according to the post. “Officers pursued the vehicle from the New Holly neighborhood towards Beacon Avenue South and South Webster Street. The driver pulled over, and officers arrested him without incident.”

Police said they recovered shell casings from the vehicle. They believe the gun is inside, and they transported the car to the Vehicle Processing Room to look for more evidence.

No one was hurt, and no property was damaged, police said.

The teen was booked into the King County Jail for a drive-by shooting and eluding a police vehicle.

