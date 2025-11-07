Seattle police: Armed felon arrested during narcotics operation

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers reportedly arrested an armed felon and his accomplice during a narcotics operation in Seattle’s Capitol Hill this week.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers allegedly saw a 31-year-old man selling drugs to several people near Broadway East and East Olive Way, an area designated as “SODA Zone 4.”

According to the police report, officers also saw a 20-year-old woman accepting cash in exchange for the drugs.

Seattle police say officers arrested the two suspects without incident, and recovered:

10.3g of Fentanyl

$455 Cash

Scale, plastic baggies

Handgun

Police also report that the man was armed with a gun and had a $10,000 felony narcotics warrant out for his arrest. His previous felony convictions for Drive-by Shooting and Assault prohibit him from having firearms.

Police booked him into the King County Jail for Sale and Delivery of Synthetic Narcotics and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Officers investigated and released the woman.

©2025 Cox Media Group