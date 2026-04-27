21-year-old stabbed multiple times in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, suspect on the run

SEATTLE — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department, patrol officers responded to reports of a stabbing along Broad Street, near the Olympic Sculpture Park, at around 5:45 p.m.

Officers found a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. Police and firefighters looked after him until he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police determined that a group of people were at a celebration of life ceremony when a fight broke out.

The suspect, a Hispanic man, allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times and ran off before police arrived. Despite searching the area, police could not find him.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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