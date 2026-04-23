Healthier Together: How walking can help you lose weight

Walking can help you lose weight, and it overall will improve fitness. However, medical professionals say the actual benefits cover a wide range.

Dr. Kathleen Cummer, a doctor, physical therapist, and assistant teaching professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Washington, spoke to KIRO 7 about what walking can truly do for people. She says not all walks are created equal.

“It kind of depends on the person,” she said. “So I think if you’re more of a sedentary person, not active on a regular basis, if you sit at a desk all day at your computer, I think moving is beneficial.”

April is Move More Month, and the first of April is recognized as National Walking Day. But the springtime month is when more people start getting outside and getting a bit more active. A lot of people are joining walking clubs, a cousin to running clubs, and it can help with fitness and weight loss.

Dr. Cummer says running may have more of an impact on weight loss, but walking is something people should take up if they are struggling to get active.

“It’s a good first step to move your body in an easy way. I’d say there’s low risk for injury.”

Some plans for consistent walking could help you shed pounds, but most medical professionals say consistency is a key part.

Dr. Cummer says running or other more strenuous exercise may do more eventually, but people should work up to that.

“They call them couch to 5k programs; you start with like walking and running intervals, maybe you run for a minute or two, but then you walk for a few minutes, and then you alternate, and you do that for a set amount of time.”

If you don’t want to walk alone, there are walking clubs in Seattle and Western Washington. Emerald City Wanderers and The Walk Club are two examples.

Mike Nagan spoke to KIRO 7 and heads up the Emerald City Wanderers, and says it’s helped him and others.

“One of the big benefits is overall fitness,” he said.

The Walk Club was founded by a DJ, Chris Charma, who says it’s an outlet for people to gather and sometimes do more than walk. He insists there’s a physical component, but mental and emotional parts to it also.

“It’s a great way to go walk with a friend or friends; kind of having a therapy session, maybe you’re just venting or getting some things off your chest.”

The American Diabetes Association says walking can improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar. The National Institutes of Health National Library of medicine cites studies that found daily brisk walking for about an hour helped preserve muscle mass as opposed to strict diets.

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