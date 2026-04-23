2 men sought for living under stolen identities of dead Idaho boys since 1990

Two men who have allegedly been living under the identities of two dead Idaho boys since about 1990 are being sought by the Pasco Police Department (PPD).

One male has been using the identity of Tim Seidenfeld, 4/27/1967, and the other is using the identity of Glenn Scotzin, 9/6/1969, PPD announced.

Both names used by the two men have been confirmed as originating from two young boys who had died accidental deaths in Idaho. One child died in 1971, with the other dying in 1973.

PPD Lieutenant Thomas Groom confirmed that the two men’s whereabouts are known, and detectives are investigating what exactly the two men have done under the stolen identities.

“We are looking for history, as their whereabouts are known to us,” Lieutenant Groom told KIRO Newsradio. “Our detectives are trying to understand the entire picture of what these two have done under these identities, and how those actions are tied to the criminal acts we are investigating.”

Work history, movements span 6 states over 3 decades

PPD believes both men may have started working in the telecommunications industry in the early 1990s, but they have no employment records. Both their work history and personal movements suggest ties to several states, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, California, and Texas.

Their identities initially surfaced in Seattle and Salem, Oregon in 1990.

PPD noted that the length of time both individuals have operated under stolen identities has made traditional identification methods challenging.

PPD Detective Lee is requesting anyone with information on the true identities of either man to contact her at leej@pasco-wa.gov or by calling (509) 545-3421.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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