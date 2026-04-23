Driver arrested on 5 separate charges after State Patrol pursuit along I-5

A suspected DUI driver was arrested and now faces five separate charges after being chased along Interstate 5 by Washington State Patrol (WSP) deputies overnight.

Trooper Kameron Watts first shared information about the pursuit at 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, saying, “Troopers in Olympia were just in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver. A successful PIT maneuver was conducted just north of Nisqually (MP 114) and now the subject is barricaded inside of their vehicle.”

Two lanes of the highway were blocked while WSP troopers and assisting agencies worked the scene.

By 1:07 a.m., Trooper Watts confirmed that the driver was in custody for multiple charges, and all lanes of northbound I-5 are back open.

According to WSP, DUI will not be a part of the charges; however, the driver will be charged with Felony Eluding, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Assault 3rd Degree, and Driving While Suspended/Revoked 3rd Degree.

“Honorable mention for an extraditable warrant for DUI out of Seattle,” added Trooper Watts.

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