Emergency repairs needed on Tacoma Narrows Bridge, two westbound lanes closed

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews discovered deterioration under the driving surface on the westbound span of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and emergency repairs are underway.

Two lanes on State Route 16 heading westbound from Tacoma to Gig Harbor are now closed through the weekend, WSDOT said in a release.

During a bridge joint repair on Tuesday, crews found "deterioration on the structure that supports the joint under the two right lanes," the release said.

Westbound travel has been reduced to two lanes and officials say to expect delays over the next several days.

The 76-year-old bridge had three emergency repairs last year and five in 2024, all centered around bridge joint repairs, WSDOT said.

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