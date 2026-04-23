Washington closes campgrounds, cuts recreation services amid $8M budget shortfall

Washington’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday it will shut down four campgrounds for the entire 2026 season and shorten access at several more. DNR said the cutbacks come after more than $8 million in budget cuts to the agency’s recreation program over the past two years.

The closures include Anderson Lake Campground near Elbe, Rock Lakes near Conconully, and Upper Clearwater near Forks, among others.

“We don’t want to be reducing recreation services, but legislative budget cuts — specifically to recreation maintenance — have forced these decisions,” Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove said in a statement.

More than $8 million in cuts to campground and recreation funding

The operating budget for DNR’s recreation program was cut by more than 20% in 2025. Lawmakers slashed an additional $580,000 in maintenance funding during the 2026 legislative session, bringing total reductions to more than $8 million in the 2025-2027 biennium.

Upthegrove said DNR has just 60 field staff to cover the entire state – that’s one employee for every 21.6 miles of trail, the department said.

The cuts come as demand for public lands continues to climb. DNR-managed lands see roughly 20 million visitors a year, according to the agency.

Upthegrove said the final budget signed by Washington Governor Bob Ferguson was less severe than earlier proposals, allowing the department to pull back from some of the deeper closures initially considered.

“These cuts move us in the wrong direction,” he said. “At a time when more people than ever are relying on our public lands, we should be expanding recreation access, not reducing it.”

The agency warned that even sites that remain open will feel the effects. Storm-damaged trails will take longer to clear, trailhead restrooms may go unstocked, litter will accumulate, and overall maintenance will decline.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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