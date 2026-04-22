Millions of dollars unaccounted for following audit of King County Regional Homelessness Authority

A forensic audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) revealed on Wednesday that millions of dollars in public funds are missing.

The exact figure is unclear as the office of Mayor Katie Wilson says $13 million is unaccounted for while Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle says $8 million is missing.

Kettle also says the agency is in a negative cash position of $44.7 million.

KIRO 7 News is working to obtain a copy of the audit findings.

An external firm started the audit in August 2025, following financial and operational issues at the agency, the office of Mayor Katie Wilson said in a release.

“Addressing homelessness is my highest priority, and I have serious concerns about KCRHA’s management of city funds,” Mayor Wilson said. “We need to take swift action to protect public dollars. All options are on the table.”

Seattle City Councilmember Maritza Rivera is calling for the dismantling of the KCRHA.

“I am shocked and outraged after seeing the results of the forensic evaluation of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, which I just received today,” Councilmember Rivera said in a release.

“It shows an egregious mismanagement of funds and an unacceptable lack of financial accountability.”

This is a developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group