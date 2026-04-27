Heavy police presence near Evergreen Middle School in Kent prompts road closure

KENT, Wash. — A heavy police presence has been spotted near Evergreen Middle School in Kent early Monday morning.

The Kent Police Department shut down Hampton Way while investigating a house near Evergreen Middle School. The home where police are gathered is on the corner of S. 272nd Street and 40th Avenue S. along Hampton Way.

Very little information has been released, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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