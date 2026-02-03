Seattle PD Report: Crime rates fell by 18%, homicides fell by 36% last year

SEATTLE — Seattle police say crime is going down in the city — but they still have a long way to go.

On Monday, Seattle Police Department (SPD) Chief Shon Barnes gave his first State of the City Address at the Northwest African American Museum, sharing crime statistics from the previous year and plans for the upcoming year.

Chief Barnes announced that overall crime in Seattle fell 18% in 2025 compared to 2024, with reductions across major categories, including the most serious – homicide. The chief emphasized that a year of positive results is just one step in “a long marathon toward making every neighborhood safer.”

Homicide and Crime Statistics

In 2025, Seattle experienced 37 homicides, which is 36% fewer than the 58 people killed the year prior, dropping the city to the lowest level since before the pandemic.

Last year, the department worked together to solve 86% of these cases.

“That means SPD brought some measure of closure to 32 of 37 families affected by a tragic homicide,” said Chief Barnes, highlighting a significant improvement in solved cases over the previous year.

SPD says we saw an 8% reduction in aggravated assaults this year, while the number of people struck by gunfire also decreased by roughly 36%.

This report comes just days after two teenagers were shot and killed at a bus stop in South Seattle. Despite this violent incident, SPD says it’s making progress, and Chief Shon Barnes spoke about what the department is doing this year to make people safer.

What to Expect in 2026

Two priorities the department listed are improving response times and hiring and keeping more police on the payroll.

It’s a big year for the city of Seattle, with the Super Bowl just around the corner and the FIFA World Cup coming to town this summer.

Many other events will bring people to the city this year, and making sure everyone is safe for those events is a priority, SPD says.

The department also highlighted a new, monthly community conversation series called Our City, Our Safety. The next one will be held on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Loyal Heights Community Center.

For more than a year, SPD has targeted the area around 12th and Jackson near the Chinatown International District. It’s been a hotbed for crime with several violent incidents.

After a “successful 3-month pilot in the Magnuson neighborhood,” SPD plans to expand its Neighborhood Resource Officer program to the 12th and Jackson area, as well as 3rd and James/Pine Street.

For more statistics and upcoming plans, visit the Seattle Police Department website.

