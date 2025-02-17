Seattle PD: Driver convicted for DUI crashed with blood alcohol level more than double legal limit

SEATTLE — A man who was previously convicted for driving under the influence was recently arrested for DUI.

On Feb. 14 around 2 a.m., a Seattle Police Lieutenant was on patrol in the Central District when he saw a car exit a parking lot and drive across four lanes of traffic before crashing into a pole near 23rd Ave. and E Cherry Street.

The lieutenant determined the 57-year-old man was driving under the influence and arrested him. When officers conducted a breath analysis test, they learned he had a blood alcohol level of more than double the legal limit of 0.08.

Seattle Police called the man “a prolific DUI driver.” He has felony convictions for DUI and previous convictions for driving while license is suspended and for an ignition interlock device violation.

He was booked into the King County Jail for DUI and ignition interlock violation.

The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued for $750,000 bail due to the public safety risk, and it was granted.

