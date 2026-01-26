SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The matchup for Super Bowl 60 is set — the hometown Hawks will take on the New England Patriots in a rematch 11 years in the making.

With two weeks of preparations for the biggest sporting and television event of the year, the city unfortunately ranks No. 1 in the nation for a specific Super Bowl-themed statistic: Seattle is the most expensive city in the country for hosting a Super Bowl party.

In a recent analysis, The Action Network found Seattle hosts spend an average of $39.15 per guest. The study analyzed Super Bowl hosting costs on a per-guest basis across major U.S. cities in 2026, factoring in food, drinks, groceries, and shared utilities.

For a 10-person Super Bowl party, the average cost is $392 — roughly $13 more per person and about $130 more overall than Green Bay, the cheapest city in the ranking.

“Seattle ranks as the most expensive city for hosting a Super Bowl party,” the study wrote. “Food costs average $9.91 per guest, the highest in the study, while other grocery expenses exceed $20, pushing overall hosting costs well above the national city average.”

Food costs are the biggest driver in Seattle, averaging $9.91 per guest, the highest food cost of any city in the study.

Trailing Seattle are six California cities: Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Jose, Long Beach, and San Diego. No. 8 was New York, followed by Miami and Washington D.C.

Seattle named most expensive city to host a Super Bowl party

Green Bay, Wichita, Milwaukee, Omaha, Virginia Beach, Detroit, Louisville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati.

©2026 Cox Media Group