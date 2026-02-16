Seattle mayor launches renter’s survey

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson launched the Seattle Renter’s Survey at the beginning of February, hoping to address the city’s affordable housing crisis.
In a video statement, Mayor Wilson said that while her administration works to make housing more affordable, renters across the city need to keep organizing and speaking out. She believes this survey will be a key step in addressing affordable rental housing.
The deadline for responses has been extended, so renters from all neighborhoods have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 20, to complete the survey.
The Renter’s Survey is available in several languages:
Mayoral Renter’s Survey: https://forms.office.com/g/B1K37QsKtf
Encuesta para inquilinos de la Oficina del Alcalde: https://forms.office.com/g/3AKyhKaMEX
Khảo Sát của Thị Trưởng dành cho Người Thuê Nhà: https://forms.office.com/g/HG8xHa3Dqg
ከከንቲባው ለተከራዮች የቀረበ የዳሰሳ ጥናት: https://forms.office.com/g/2YwcrS6hey
Zh-Hant (Trad. Chinese): https://forms.office.com/g/RWMQDwTHLw
Zh-Hans (Simplified Chinese): https://forms.office.com/g/wS848gSeWH
Mayoral na Survey para sa Nangungupahan: https://forms.office.com/g/peeBSDJeYu
시장실 요청에 의한 임차인 설문조사: https://forms.office.com/g/a41uztZHpF
Городской опрос арендаторов Сиэтла: https://forms.office.com/g/CV0Yjbdtz1
Japanese: https://forms.office.com/g/5W19hf1yr1
Tigrinya: https://forms.office.com/g/uL87Wdvwfs
Arabic: https://forms.office.com/g/cmKTVPEeBY
French: https://forms.office.com/g/kR1hWTGCSt
Ukrainian: https://forms.office.com/g/nbaFhGRE2U
