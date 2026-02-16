Seattle mayor launches renter’s survey

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson launched the Seattle Renter’s Survey at the beginning of February, hoping to address the city’s affordable housing crisis.

In a video statement, Mayor Wilson said that while her administration works to make housing more affordable, renters across the city need to keep organizing and speaking out. She believes this survey will be a key step in addressing affordable rental housing.

The deadline for responses has been extended, so renters from all neighborhoods have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 20, to complete the survey.

The Renter’s Survey is available in several languages:

Mayoral Renter’s Survey: https://forms.office.com/g/B1K37QsKtf

Encuesta para inquilinos de la Oficina del Alcalde: https://forms.office.com/g/3AKyhKaMEX

Khảo Sát của Thị Trưởng dành cho Người Thuê Nhà: https://forms.office.com/g/HG8xHa3Dqg

ከከንቲባው ለተከራዮች የቀረበ የዳሰሳ ጥናት: https://forms.office.com/g/2YwcrS6hey

Zh-Hant (Trad. Chinese): https://forms.office.com/g/RWMQDwTHLw

Zh-Hans (Simplified Chinese): https://forms.office.com/g/wS848gSeWH

Mayoral na Survey para sa Nangungupahan: https://forms.office.com/g/peeBSDJeYu

시장실 요청에 의한 임차인 설문조사: https://forms.office.com/g/a41uztZHpF

Городской опрос арендаторов Сиэтла: https://forms.office.com/g/CV0Yjbdtz1

Japanese: https://forms.office.com/g/5W19hf1yr1

Tigrinya: https://forms.office.com/g/uL87Wdvwfs

Arabic: https://forms.office.com/g/cmKTVPEeBY

French: https://forms.office.com/g/kR1hWTGCSt

Ukrainian: https://forms.office.com/g/nbaFhGRE2U

©2026 Cox Media Group