Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson names leaders for Human Services, Education, and Transportation

Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson continues to establish her leadership team moments before her tenure kicks off Jan. 1.

On Wednesday, Wilson announced who will be running the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD), the Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL), and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

“I ran on a platform focused on addressing our homelessness crisis, reducing childcare costs, and improving our transportation system,” Wilson stated.

Seattle Human Services Department

Wilson announced she is retaining HSD Director Tanya Kim. Kim was the acting director of HSD in 2021 before becoming the full-time director in 2023. She has been with HSD for a long time, previously serving as HSD’s deputy director while holding multiple leadership roles within the department.

“I love the Human Services Department, and I know our exceptional workforce and exceptional partners are ready to tackle the critical work ahead,’ Kim said. “I look forward to working to implement the mayor’s vision, build upon our department’s collective strengths, and move quickly over the next four years to open new emergency shelters and bring people inside.”

Wilson defined success in this role as creating close collaboration among her administration, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, service providers, the business community, and other stakeholders.

“Reducing unsheltered homelessness will be a top priority for my administration,” Wilson said. “We particularly need to take quick action to open new emergency housing and shelter beds ahead of the World Cup in June 2026.”

Department of Education and Early Learning

DEEL Director Dwane Chappelle will remain as the head of the department, working alongside Wilson and her team, she announced Wednesday.

“I am honored to continue serving as Director of Education and Early Learning under Mayor Wilson’s administration,” Chappelle said. “In close partnership with Mayor Wilson’s administration, we will develop a seamless continuum of support from cradle-to-career, ensuring that every Seattle child — regardless of zip code, income, or background — has the opportunity to thrive.”

Chappelle has been the DEEL director since 2016, serving under Mayors Ed Murray, Tim Burgess, Jenny Durkan, and Bruce Harrell.

DEEL is responsible for leadership, direction, policy development, interdepartmental and interagency communication, coordination of early learning and education programs, and serves as the City’s higher education liaison.

Seattle Department of Transportation

Wilson appointed Angela Brady as the interim director for SDOT. Serving as the City of Seattle’s Designated Representative to Sound Transit, Brady oversaw the creation of the new Waterfront Park. She replaces Adiam Emery as SDOT director.

“I am honored to be selected for this critical role with the new administration, particularly at such a pivotal and exciting time for our city,” Brady said. “I have worked tirelessly through many years of community engagement, planning, design, and construction to successfully deliver on major investments that will forever shape Seattle’s waterfront and our city’s identity and I am thrilled to be able to offer my leadership and expertise toward delivering on SDOT’s commitments to the public as part of the Seattle Transportation Levy and so much more.”

Wilson stated one of her top priorities is to build a transportation network that allows “every person in every neighborhood to safely and reliably get where they want to go,” whether they use transit, walk, bike, roll, or drive.

