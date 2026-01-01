Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson to be sworn in Friday at City Hall

Seattle Mayor-elect Katie B. Wilson will be sworn in Friday during a public ceremony at City Hall, formally beginning her term and outlining her priorities for the city, according to her transition team.

The inauguration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2, in the first-floor lobby of Seattle City Hall and is open to the public.

KIRO 7 News will be streaming the inauguration live on kiro7.com and the KIRO 7 News app.

Wilson will take the oath of office, deliver her inaugural address and hear remarks from several guest speakers who are expected to reflect on her background as a community organizer and her focus on shared civic leadership.

Wilson’s inauguration comes after weeks of staffing and policy announcements that offer an early look at how she plans to run City Hall when her term officially begins Jan. 1.

Once sworn in, Wilson has said her administration will immediately focus on addressing affordability, expanding housing and shelter options, and making Seattle a city where people can live, work and raise families.

Her transition materials emphasize “bringing people inside” as a central goal, a reference to expanding emergency housing and shelter capacity.

In December, Wilson announced that she will retain several top department leaders while making key changes elsewhere.

She said Tanya Kim will continue as director of the Seattle Human Services Department, where Kim has served since 2023 after years in senior leadership roles.

Wilson said success at the department will require close coordination with King County, service providers, businesses and other partners, particularly to reduce unsheltered homelessness and add emergency shelter beds ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Wilson also confirmed that Dwane Chappelle will remain director of the Department of Education and Early Learning.

Chappelle has led the department since 2016 under multiple mayors and oversees the city’s early learning, education and higher education coordination efforts.

At the Seattle Department of Transportation, Wilson appointed Angela Brady as interim director.

Brady previously served as the city’s designated representative to Sound Transit and oversaw development of the new Waterfront Park.

Wilson has said transportation safety and reliability across all modes — transit, walking, biking, rolling and driving — will be a major focus.

On public safety, Wilson announced in December that she will keep Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes, along with the heads of the Seattle Fire Department, the Office of Emergency Management and the city’s CARE Department.

In a written statement outlining her public safety vision, Wilson described safety as a shared responsibility involving police, fire, alternative responders, service providers and community partners.

Barnes, who became chief in January 2025, said he was honored to continue in the role.

Business groups including the Downtown Seattle Association praised the decision, citing declines in violent crime downtown and increased police visibility.

Wilson has also unveiled much of her senior leadership team, naming Brian Surratt as her sole deputy mayor, Jen Chan as director of departments overseeing all city agencies, and Kate Brunette Kreuzer as chief of staff.

Wilson said consolidating department oversight and relying on experienced City Hall leaders will help break down silos and speed up decision-making.

Friday’s inauguration will bring together hundreds of community members and mark the formal start of Wilson’s administration, with additional staffing and policy announcements expected in the coming weeks.

