Seattle mayor congratulates Seahawks on Super Bowl 2026 win

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is congratulating the Seahawks on their second ever Super Bowl victory.

The mayor posted a video online after the team beat the New England Patriots in a 29-13 finish.

“Huge congratulations to this incredible Seahawks team and the Darkside Defense for winning it all and bringing Seattle together with the loudest, strongest, most united spirit we’ve seen in over a decade. 12 as one,” she said.

The last time the team pulled off a win was against the Denver Broncos in 2014. The team secured a trip back the next year, but lost to the Patriots.

A trophy ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 11 at Lumen Field and a parade throughout the city will follow.

