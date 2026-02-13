Seattle Mariners’ World Series hopes soar as Rick Rizzs predicts championship season ahead

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Mariners are in Arizona for Spring Training with a singular goal: finish what they started last season.

Eight outs. That’s how close the Mariners came to reaching the World Series in 2025. Now, following an aggressive offseason retooling by general manager Jerry Dipoto and assistant GM Justin Hollander, the organization believes this is the year to deliver Seattle’s first championship.

“This team can get to the World Series and not only get there, but win it for the fans,” longtime Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs told “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio Thursday. “I can’t wait to get down there on Sunday.”

Mariners add versatile All-Star Brendan Donovan to anchor lineup

The centerpiece of Seattle’s offseason is Brendan Donovan, acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-team trade. The versatile infielder hit .287 last season while earning All-Star and Gold Glove honors.

Donovan is expected to man third base and bat leadoff, setting the table for a lineup featuring Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and newly signed Josh Naylor. The addition addresses Seattle’s longstanding need for more contact hitting and on-base ability at the top of the order.

“The Mariners get a guy who’s gonna play with his hair on fire,” Rizzs said of Donovan.

Analysts across Major League Baseball have taken notice, ranking Seattle among the most complete rosters in the game from top to bottom.

Naylor, who signed as a free agent, expressed enthusiasm about joining the club during his introductory press conference, praising both T-Mobile Park and the passionate fan base that packed the stadium throughout last season’s playoff push.

Seattle’s sports teams share a special bond

The Mariners’ chemistry extends beyond the clubhouse. Rizzs noted the strong bond between Seattle’s professional sports teams, pointing to Rams receiver Cooper Kupp — an Eastern Washington product — wearing a Ken Griffey Jr. jersey at the Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade earlier this week.

“It’s a shared community between the football team and the baseball team and the Kraken,” Rizzs said. “We love this city. We love the fans. Everybody’s in the same boat.”

Several Mariners players have deepened their roots in the Pacific Northwest.

“They buy into this place,” Rizzs said. “They love the fan base.”

Rizzs is retiring after this season.

The first Spring Training game is Friday, February 20.

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

©2026 Cox Media Group