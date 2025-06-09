Seattle march calls for end to ICE raids, detention of SEIU leader David Huerta

SEIU Healthcare 1199NW are marching in a rally in downtown Seattle Monday in protest of immigration enforcement actions and the detention of labor leader David Huerta, according to a press release from the union.

Huerta, president of SEIU California and SEIU United Service Workers West (USWW), was reportedly detained in what union leaders are calling a retaliatory action tied to recent immigration protests.

Organizers say they are calling for his immediate release and the end of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

The protest began Monday, June 9, at 11 a.m.

Participants gathered at the SEIU 775 building, located at 215 Columbia Street in Seattle.

SEIU locals in Washington are coordinating the event with guidance from their international union and have issued a list of safety precautions for those attending.

Organizers emphasize that the protest will be peaceful.

According to the union’s guidelines, members who are not U.S. citizens—including lawful permanent residents—are advised not to participate due to possible immigration enforcement risks.

Additionally, individuals with prior convictions or outstanding warrants are asked not to attend.

Participants are instructed to bring a government-issued ID but to avoid carrying any non-prescription or recreational drugs, weapons, or anything that could be mistaken for a weapon.

The union also warned that law enforcement may confiscate cell phones during the protest.

SEIU emphasized that anyone interacting with police should remain calm, follow directions, and avoid confrontation, even if they believe their rights are being violated.

If outside individuals attempt to disrupt the event or engage in altercations, marchers are urged to notify a designated marshal and exit the area.

The rally comes amid growing concern from advocacy organizations and labor groups over recent deportation actions and arrests of demonstrators across the country.

