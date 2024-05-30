Seattle man with multiple warrants arrested after foot chase in Renton

A “career criminal” with multiple warrants was arrested in Renton, according to the Renton Police Department.

Peter Pappas, 52, of Seattle, was seen in a stolen 2024 Dodge Hornet wearing a Sonics jersey by police.

Police say Pappas left the area in the car, but after a patrol of the area, officer found the abandoned car nearby.

As officers were processing the car, Pappas came back, was confronted by police, and took off running.

During the chase, police say Pappas tossed a loaded gun before he was captured.

According to the Renton Police Department, Pappas had over $150,000 in outstanding warrants and was flagged as “armed and dangerous.”

Pappas was booked into jail on multiple charges and a $320,000 bond.

