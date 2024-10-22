Seattle man sentenced for string of marijuana dispensary robberies

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old man from Seattle has been sentenced to 90 months in prison for several armed robberies committed on marijuana dispensaries.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman announced that Caiden James Charlton has been sentenced for his role in seven armed robberies across Seattle that occurred in 2023 and 2024.

“This defendant and his juvenile accomplices targeted small businesses – marijuana dispensaries – across our region. With guns drawn they frightened employees grabbing cash and product and in one case even stealing the safe,” said U.S. Attorney Gorman. “This dangerous conduct cannot be tolerated.”

According to court records, Charlton pleaded guilty to the following robberies:

Herb’s House in Seattle

West Seattle Cannabis in Seattle

Hashtag Cannabis in Seattle

Oz Cannabis in Seattle

Novel Tree MJ in Bellevue

Seaweed Cannabis in Edmonds

Dockside Cannabis in Seattle

In most robberies, an intruder would show a gun and demand staff to open safes and registers before getting into a getaway car. In all cases, Charlton was connected through surveillance video.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Seattle Police Department, and the Bellevue Police Department, as well as the King County and Snohomish County Sheriffs’ Offices.

