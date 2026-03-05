Seattle man hospitalized after someone punctured his tent, stabbed his leg

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is looking for someone who punctured a man’s tent and stabbed his leg.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday on East Olive Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was rushed to Harborview Medical Center. He’s expected to be okay.

According to police, the man said he didn’t see or hear anyone before the attack happened. He was also alone inside the tent at the time.

Anyone who heard or saw something that may help can report it to the Seattle Police Department Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

