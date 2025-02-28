Seattle man hit, dragged 50 feet by car, police say

Seattle police responded to a crash Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian at 23rd Avenue South and Rainier Avenue South, where a man was struck and dragged 50 feet under a car before the driver stopped, police said.

Officers arrived at the intersection and found a man, estimated to be about 35 years old, with serious injuries.

Emergency responders from the Seattle Fire Department provided medical aid before taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

His injuries were described as significant but not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined that the pedestrian was crossing at an unmarked crosswalk—a street corner without designated markings—when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound at around 25 mph.

The driver, a 66-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Officers did not observe any signs of impairment, and no arrests have been made.





