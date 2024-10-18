Seattle man charged with murder after woman’s body found in suitcase

SEATTLE — A Seattle man has been charged with second-degree murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in a suitcase at a homeless encampment.

Steven Thanh Nguyen, 42, is accused of killing Shannon Marie Reeder sometime between June 1, 2024, and September 27, 2024, before concealing her body in a suitcase and hiding it under his bed.

According to the charging documents, the discovery was made after authorities were alerted to a suitcase emitting a foul odor at the encampment.

When officers arrived, they found Reeder’s body stuffed inside, her remains showing clear signs of violent trauma.

Forensic experts determined that Reeder had suffered multiple sharp-force injuries, primarily to the neck and skull, which were consistent with wounds inflicted by a weapon like an axe or hatchet.

The investigation revealed that Nguyen had allegedly assaulted Reeder with a sharp object during an altercation.

Initially, he claimed that she had overdosed on fentanyl, then claimed she fell on some rocks, but detectives noted that her injuries were inconsistent with this explanation.

Nguyen’s story quickly unraveled as more details emerged about his actions following the assault.

According to investigators, after Reeder’s death, Nguyen placed her body in the suitcase and attempted to conceal it under his bed for several months.

The suitcase was eventually discarded at the encampment, where it was discovered by residents who reported it to authorities.

Nguyen has a lengthy criminal history, which prosecutors highlighted in their request for a $2,000,000 bail.

His past convictions include assault, unlawful imprisonment, forgery, and fraud.

Additionally, Nguyen has a history of failing to appear in court.

Court documents further describe Nguyen as someone who has shown a pattern of non-compliance with legal and community-based programs aimed at rehabilitation.

Prosecutors argued that his behavior posed a continued danger to the community, justifying the high bail request.

In addition to his violent criminal history, Nguyen had a volatile relationship with Reeder.

Witnesses described seeing the two together in the months leading up to her death, and some indicated that there had been prior domestic disputes between the pair.

The exact nature of their relationship is unclear, but prosecutors believe that an argument may have led to the fatal assault.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Reeder’s injuries were consistent with those inflicted by a sharp object, directly contradicting Nguyen’s initial claim of a drug overdose.

Nguyen was arrested shortly after the discovery of the suitcase, and booked into King County Jail.

Nguyen is set for his arraignment on Oct. 30.





