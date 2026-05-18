Endangered teen missing in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 16-year-old.

Orion Castro, 16, was last seen on the evening of Saturday, May 16, 2026, in the area of Bradley Lake Park in Puyallup.

He was last known to be walking to his residence, but did not return home.

Puyallup police say there are concerns about his mental health.

Orion is 5′7″, about 120 pounds with shoulder-length fading purple hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, pants and boots.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.

©2026 Cox Media Group