Seattle man charged in Aurora Avenue burglary after cigarettes taken, prosecutors say

King County prosecutors have charged Charles Mato Saylor, a 26-year-old Seattle man, with second-degree burglary in connection with a Jan. 12 break-in at a North Seattle convenience store along Aurora Avenue North, according to court records.

Saylor pleaded not guilty and remains in the King County Jail.

Charging documents say the burglary happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the Cigarette Lotto Store at 9891 Aurora Avenue North.

Passersby called 911 to report a broken window and a man entering the closed business.

One caller reported someone with a bicycle breaking the window, while another said a man wearing a mask used a bat to smash the glass and went inside, according to the probable cause statement.

Seattle police arrived to find the window broken and later reviewed store security video with the owner.

Investigators say the footage showed an unknown person sleeping outside the store on cardboard, then smashing the window and leaving the area.

A short time later, another person — later identified as Saylor — arrived on a large electric cargo bike, pushed over a cooler blocking the opening, climbed through the broken window and grabbed packs of cigarettes before riding away.

Police stopped Saylor about two blocks north several minutes later after he matched the suspect description, court records say.

Officers reported finding an unopened pack of cigarettes in a saddlebag on his bike.

The documents say Saylor denied committing the burglary.

Investigators cited surveillance video, distinctive clothing — including a blue bandana, gray sweatpants with a long white drawstring, two-tone shoes — and the unique cargo bike as part of the evidence.

Police also photographed a shoeprint on the back of the cooler used to gain entry, which they said appeared to match the shoes Saylor was wearing when he was arrested.

Prosecutors requested bail, citing Saylor’s history of failing to appear in court.

Court records say he has had dozens of warrants issued since 2019.

Prosecutors also asked for conditions of release that would require him to appear for all hearings, keep his address updated and have no contact with the business.

The charging documents note that while Saylor is accused of taking packs of cigarettes, investigators have not determined what happened to the remaining items or identified the person who initially broke the window.

Court records show this is the first felony case involving Saylor to be referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with sufficient evidence since 2021, though the documents list prior misdemeanor and felonies.

