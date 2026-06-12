Seattle leaders oppose King County road tax proposal

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County leaders are considering a new sales tax to help address a significant funding shortfall for road maintenance in unincorporated areas, setting up a debate over how the money would be distributed across the region.

The King County Transportation District is scheduled to vote Friday on a proposal that would impose a 0.1% countywide sales tax, generating approximately $100 million annually.

King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, who chairs the transportation district board, said the measure is needed to address decades of underfunding. County officials estimate about $200 million a year is required to keep roads in good repair.

“King County’s road system knits together cities and towns as well as destinations to outdoor recreation, and we can’t afford to let it crumble any longer,” Balducci said in a statement. “We need to deliver the basic services of government that our residents need, especially given the dire state of our county roads fund.”

Seattle lawmaker warns road tax plan could favor affluent cities

But Seattle City Councilmember Eddie Lin is opposing the proposal, warning that a potential amendment to distribute funds based in part on population could disproportionately benefit smaller, affluent cities such as Medina, Hunts Point, and Clyde Hill.

“Under the proposed amendment, Seattle would receive the lowest per capita amount of sales tax dollars of any city in King County,” Lin said. “We would miss out on roughly $30 million over 10 years — critical dollars for our roads and public transportation.”

Lin called the measure a “regressive tax” that would force Seattle taxpayers to subsidize infrastructure in wealthier communities.

Eight Seattle City Council members have also signed a letter raising similar concerns.

The transportation district is expected to take up the proposal during its meeting Friday afternoon.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

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