Seattle Kraken auctioning off limited-edition jerseys to help fight cancer

The Seattle Kraken is going to auction off limited-edition ”Hockey Fights Cancer” jerseys to help fight cancer, posted the team on Sunday.

The Kraken said the jerseys will be auctioned off through the One Roof Foundation on Thursday, November 16.

“We believe the well-being of one individual is connected to the well-being of every other individual; that homelessness, racism, and inequity of opportunity, don’t affect only certain communities, but all of us,” says the One Roof Foundation website. “The health of humanity is inextricably tied to the health of our planet.”

The proceeds will benefit Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

To pre-register, go here.

