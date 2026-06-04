Cal Raleigh to make rehab appearance with Everett AquaSox

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is set to start his rehab assignment on Sunday with the High-A Everett AquaSox.

Raleigh is recovering from an oblique strain after going on the injured reserve list on May 14.

Sunday’s game is at 4:05 p.m. against the Eugene Emeralds, a High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

He will then head to Tacoma to play the rest of the week for the Triple-A Rainiers, according to MLB.com.

This is Raleigh’s first career stint on the IL and he will be reevaluated after his round of games in AAA.

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