Seattle and King County granted extension for wastewater projects by EPA, DOJ

SEATLLE — Seattle and King County have been approved an extension to complete wastewater projects stemming from a 2013 agreement with the EPA.

On Wednesday, The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Washington State Department of Ecology agreed that Seattle and King County can move forward with projects that reduce discharges of untreated combined sewage and stormwater into Lake Washington, Lake Union, the Duwamish River and Puget Sound.

In 2013, Seattle and King County were found in repeated violation of improperly releasing millions of gallons of untreated and undertreated wastewater and allowing sewage backups into low-lying communities.

One of those communities heavily affected was the Duwamish Valley.

In 2019, the city and county requested modification to the 2013 agreement and cited increasing rainfall, supply-chain disruptions and increased costs in construction.

The new agreement moves the deadline from 2030 to 2037.

The agreed modifications include significant improvements to major projects including:

King County’s Mouth of the Duwamish Wet Weather Treatment Facility

West Duwamish/Terminal 115 CSO Control Project

Ship Canal Water Quality Project

Montlake and University

Both the city and county have some flexibility to revise the project but must meet or exceed the original performance criteria.

“This agreement underscores what’s possible when all parties come together to advance shared values and goals,” Casey Sixkiller, Regional Administrator for EPA’s Region 10 office in Seattle said. “From improving water quality in Lake Washington, the Ship Canal and Puget Sound, protecting treaty resources, and making the region’s water infrastructure more climate resilient, this agreement is a win from every angle.”

