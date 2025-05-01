Deputies: 3 members of same family found dead in Newcastle home; investigation ongoing

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the three people found dead inside a Newcastle home from gunshot wounds were from the same family.

Earlier this week, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the three people who were found dead inside the townhome on SE 75th Court as 14-year-old Dhruva Kikkeri, 41-year-old Shwetha Panyam, and a 44-year-old.

The medical examiner said Dhruva and Shwetha died from gunshot wounds to the head, and their manner of death was homicide.

The 44-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head, but it was ruled a suicide.

KIRO typically does not name individuals who died by suicide.

Deputies have not specifically outright said if they are looking at this as a murder-suicide investigation, but investigators did say that there is no threat to the community.

“An investigation such as this takes time and will remain open for undetermined period. Our work will include, as is common in critical incidents, a thorough review of tactics and training. Until detectives complete their work, we will not have any other updates to share,” the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

If you or a loved on is struggling, 988 is a 24/7 suicide prevention helpline.

