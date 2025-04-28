14-year-old boy among three killed in Newcastle shooting identified

The three people killed in a shooting Thursday night have been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a shooting at a townhouse on Southeast 75th Street, off of 129th Place Southeast, just north of the top of Lake Boren.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dhruva Kikkeri, a 14-year-old boy, and Shwetha Panyam, 41, were both killed by gunshots.

Harshavardhana Kikkeri, a 44-year-old male, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It’s also not known if there were additional people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

