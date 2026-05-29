Eastern Washington man dies after being shot in the neck with pellet gun by young child

A man from Eastern Washington died after he was shot in the neck with a pellet gun by a young child.

Geovanni Malacara-Hernandez, 33, was struck in the neck with the pellet gun Wednesday night in Othello, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. He was taken to Othello Community Hospital, where he later died.

A GoFundMe was created by his family to help pay for Malacara-Hernandez’ body to be transported to Tijuana, Mexico for a burial.

“During this incredibly difficult time, his family is asking for financial support to help transport his body to Tijuana, Mexico, where his family and loved ones wish to bid him their final farewell and lay him to rest alongside his own,” the GoFundMe read, translated from Spanish.

Adams County deputies believe the shooting was an accident. The GoFundMe also described the incident as a “fatal accident.”

The sheriff’s office has not released the child’s name and age.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, love, and solidarity during this painful time,” the GoFundMe continued.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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